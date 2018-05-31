Several AMD Radeon RX Vega cards are widely available again

After what's been a frustrating drought of graphics cards, both AMD and Nvidia are making efforts to ensure broad availability for gamers, and that's being reflected in the marketplace. Nvidia was first to do so with its GeForce 10 series earlier this month, and now AMD has announced that many of its Radeon RX graphics cards are back in stock.

"Over the last few months, AMD has worked to replenish the channel and get Radeon GPUs into the hands of as many gamers as possible," AMD said.

AMD pointed us to several Radeon RX 500 series and more recent Vega cards that are now back in stock, adding that it anticipates "continuing to see greater availability for all Radeon RX series GPUs in the weeks ahead."

It's been especially challenging to find Radeon RX Vega 56 and 64 cards in stock without a huge markup in price. That changes today, though they're priced with a premium that reflects a 'free' game bundle (at Newegg, at least), versus the $499 (Radeon RX Vega 64) and $399 (Radeon RX Vega 56) that they theoretically debuted at.

In any event, here some links to various Radeon RX cards that are in stock (as of this writing):

It's not clear if the Radeon RX Vega cards at Amazon also come with Far Cry 5, though after rebate, Newegg seems to have better pricing at the moment anyway.

