Sega Mega Drive & Genesis Classics now has VR and multiplayer support

SEGA Mega Drive & Genesis Classics has received a new update, ushering in a bunch of new features well worth checking out. The first of these is VR support: you can now play Phantasy Star in VR, though the experience is about inhabiting a retro-themed bedroom where a ye olde CRT monitor displays the game, rather than inhabiting the game itself. Still, it's pretty cool.

Two-player online multiplayer is now supported across all titles that have previously supported local multiplayer, so you'll be able to team up for the likes of Streets of Rage and Virtua Fighter 2. Elsewhere, there are new leaderboards, challenge modes, new graphics filters and border options, and a fast-forward and rewind feature.

My favourite addition is the ability to play ROMs from other regions. If there were notable differences between the PAL and NTSC versions of any given game, you'll be able to check out both. And if a game proves too familiar for you, you can trigger Mirror mode and play it backwards.

Check out the full notes for the (free) update here. There's a new trailer below: