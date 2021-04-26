Sega is teasing an announcement for Judgment, the brilliant standalone Yakuza spin-off

Now that all mainline Yakuza games are available on PC, it's really about time Judgment made the jump. Formerly a PS4 exclusive, Judgment released for Xbox and Stadia just last week but skipped us, for some reason. It's a great standalone game set in Yakuza's Kamurucho, with all the melodrama and strangeness of a Yakuza game, only this one stars private detective Takayuki Yagami and his sidekick Masaharu Kaito. The latter is one of the best characters Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has ever created.

Anyway, Sega and aforementioned studio is currently teasing a big Judgment-related announcement for May 7 at 7am PDT. Plenty of fans have speculated that it's a Judgment sequel, which could very well be true. But maybe, just maybe, it'll be the day we hear about a PC port. Please let it be so.

It has been discussed before. In 2019 producer Kazuki Hosokawa gave us reason to be optimistic. "I think the hurdles have been lowered by putting [Yakuza] on Steam," Hosokawa said. "I think that we were able to increase the player base because people who do not have PS4 can also play the games. At present, [Judgment] has not been decided yet, but it is considered as one of the options. We are in the process of considering the possibilities not only for Steam but also for other formats."

If you're eager to obsessively monitor the countdown site, here it is. Or you could skip that and subscribe to the YouTube channel embedded below, which is where the announcement will happen. At the time of writing, 20 people have it open in their browser. That's dedication.