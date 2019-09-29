See a full match of multiplayer Resident Evil spin-off Project Resistance

Capcom's next attempt at making Resident Evil multiplayer is Project Resistance, an asymmetrical 4v1 game created using the Resident Evil 2 Remake engine, and even featuring Mr. X. The above video is the first we've seen of what a full match will look like in play.

It's presented split-screen, with the mastermind's view in the top-right as they summon zombies and other enemies (sometimes right in front of the other players), and then either let them roam around or directly take control of an individual. Meanwhile a band of survivors are trying to collect puzzle pieces and smash bio-cores to unlock an exit while the clock ticks down. When they die they respawn quickly after, though with 40 seconds deducted from the clock.

All the while the French mastermind snoots at them Frenchily over an intercom, repeating lines that hint at what he's up to. It sure will get old fast if there'sthis much of his taunting in the full game, but a complete version of Project Resistance may well be very different to this early peek. There's a closed beta taking place in October, but it's exclusive to consoles.

The fans don't seem to be impressed. Right now the video has 1,500 dislikes on YouTube versus 795 likes. I think I'll stick to the Raid Mode in Resident Evil: Revelations 2, in which you can play as Barry Burton and there's an emote to let you dance the robot.