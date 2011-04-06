Section 8: Prejudice arriving in May

TimeGate have tweeted to confirm that their jetpack powered multiplayer shooter, Section 8: Prejudice, will be coming out on PC on May 4. The game will only be released digitally, and will be sold through Games for Windows Marketplace for $14.99.

Section 8 is best known for its spawning system that drops you onto the battlefield from orbit, but the are a few other reasons to be interested in the sequel. Randomly generated missions add changing optional objectives to each fight, and every player is a mech suited super soldier with the ability to dash at super speed, and leap across the battlefield with jetpacks. For more information, here's out Section 8: Prejudice preview .