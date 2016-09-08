Secret Legend is a gorgeous game inspired by Zelda

A lot of the time, you can tell when a game is made with the Unity engine. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but Unity games can have a look to them that’s hard to obscure. So when I was told that Secret Legend—an action adventure game about a small fox with a sword—was made in Unity, it caught me off guard. The game’s lighting is gorgeous, even with its relatively simple art style, and made Secret Legend one of the coolest games I saw at PAX West this year. Watch the video above to hear me speak with the game’s lone creator.