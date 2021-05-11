Season of the Splicer launch forces Destiny 2 offline for 'emergency maintenance'

Today's rollout of Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer does not appear to be going well: A "Honeydew" error was keeping players from accessing the new content, and now the game has been taken offline entirely for "emergency maintenance."

Destiny 2 is being brought offline for emergency maintenance. Stand by for updates.May 11, 2021

One interesting twist in all this is that crossplay is apparently working to some extent, even though it's not supposed to go live until later this year. Plenty of players are confirming it, but others are suggesting that it could actually be complicating the situation—like a goat rodeo at a Gong Show.

NOT A BAIT. Here is proof.@JustManda_ on PC, @xKingAllan on the box. I could see them on the same fireteam from Xbox on my end, allowed me to join for a second before "weasel". She has been able to join again on her stream.(https://t.co/ASYPNWPzSC) https://t.co/SgSPSNLZxhMay 11, 2021

Bungie hasn't elaborated on what exactly the issue is here or when we might expect the game to return, but we'll keep an eye on things and update when it's time to get back into action.