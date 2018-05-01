How to complete the Fortnite letter search Battle Pass challenge

VIDEO: Fortnite's letter search challenge

Fortnite Season 4's first Battle Pass challenges are here, and among them is the Donkey Kong Country-inspired Fortnite letter search challenge. Play long enough and you'll likely find all the letters eventually, but if you're trying to race towards the new cosmetic goodies in the higher reaches of the Battle Pass without spending any extra money, we can help you save time. The video above shows you everywhere you'll need to visit in order to find the letters. That lollipop pickaxe will be within reach soon enough.

