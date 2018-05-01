Sea of Thieves patch nerfs skeleton cannon accuracy, adds cosmetics

Sea of Thieves, Rare's open world multiplayer pirate game that launched in March, received a patch today to version 1.06. It's not the big update due this month that promises a 'new AI threat' but instead one that features some tweaks, bug fixes, and several new cosmetic items. It also includes the gun you see above called the Eye of Reach, which can be purchased for a single gold coin in shops.

Rare doesn't seem to have posted images of the new cosmetic items added in the patch, but they include new outfits for your pirate, ship customization options, and weapon skins.

A nerf has been applied to skeletons when firing cannons: from now on, they won't be quite as accurate, so your ship should come away with fewer holes. Speaking of damage, players are no longer invulnerable at the outpost during the tutorial, which apparently led to a bit of confusion because some players thought they would always be invulnerable at outposts. Another small tweak: the bell on the sloop has been repositioned so you don't accidentally ring it while climbing the mast. Maybe it's just me, but I thought there was something charming about that.

There are a few more fixes and tweaks you can read about in the full patch notes. Happy sailing.