Sea of Solitude wins the Games For Change Award for Most Significant Impact

Games For Change announced the winners for the Game For Change Awards and has given the Most Significant Impact award to the adventure game Sea of Solitude. The Games For Change festival is an event that highlights how games can have a positive impact on society and can be used as a force for good.

Jo-Mei's Sea of Solitude tells the story of a young woman whose traumas have manifested into giant monsters stalking her through a submerged city. It's an adventure that tackles tough topics like isolation, loneliness, and depression told through gorgeous visuals. The Most Significant Impact category is awarded to games that explore special issues and Sea of Solitude was nominated alongside Zachtronics' Eliza, DontNod's Life is Strange 2, and Catt Small's SweetHeart.

Sea of Solitude was also nominated for the Most Innovative category but missed out to Media Molecule's Dreams, a game that doubles as a creation tool for PlayStation 4.

The full list of winners can be found below with the winners highlighted in bold. More information about each game and past winners can be found on the Game For Change Awards website.

Best Gameplay

Arise: A Simple Story (Piccolo Studio)

Dear Reader (Local No. 12)

Mosaic (Krillbite Studio)

Sky: Children of the Light (thatgamecompany)

Most Innovative

Concrete Genie (Pixelopus)

Dreams (Media Molecule)

Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei)

Sky: Children of the Light (thatgamecompany)

Most Significant Impact

Eliza (Zachtronics)

Life is Strange 2 (DontNod Entertainment)

Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei)

SweetxHeart (Catt Small)

Best Learning Game

Funexpected Math ( Funexpected LTD)

Mightier (Mightier)

Rabbids Coding (Ubisoft)

Sci-Ops: Global Defence

Best Student Game

Apollo (Team Apollo)

Gamer Girl (RIT's School of Interactive Media)

Plasticity (Plasticity Games)

Resilience (Sungrazer Studio)

Best XR for Change

Bonfire (Baobab Studios)

Escape to the Future (Open Lab, Newcastle University)

Paper Beast (Pixel Reef)

The Holy City (Nimrod Shanit, Holy City VR)

Game of the Year