Scavengers is an ambitious multiplayer survival shooter, spiritual successor to Halo 5's Warzone

Scavengers is the debut venture of Midwinter Entertainment—a studio led by ex-343 Industries studio head Josh Holmes. Inspired by Halo 5's Warzone mode, the game bills itself as a multiplayer "co-opetition" survival shooter. But don't be put off by that because Scavengers sounds impressive, pants portmanteau aside.

Fuelled by Improbable's SpatialOS tech—which powers the likes of Bossa Studios' Worlds Adrift and Klang's Seed—Scavengers riffs on Warzone's design, while expanding its scope. It combines exploration and survival with combat elements, while weaving teamwork and co-op mechanics across multiple servers in the cloud.

Here's Improbable with more on how it works in practice:

Players will begin each game by equipping their scavenger, exploring the wilds, fighting and allying with other human players to complete objectives, gathering resources and battling against AI-controlled enemy factions. Large and unpredictable AI populations, combined with the balance of co-operation and competition between the human players, will create rich, repeatable gameplay.

And here's Holmes and his colleagues behind-the-scenes:

"We started Midwinter with the goal of creating innovative, shared experiences for millions of players around the world," says Josh Holmes, CEO of Midwinter Entertainment in a statement. "When we introduced Warzone in Halo 5, it represented the pinnacle of blended PvE/PvP.

"Now with SpatialOS, we have the ability to push the boundaries of 'co-opetition' gameplay in Scavengers, with teams of players competing as armies of smart AI move intelligently across the map, hunting down players and each other."