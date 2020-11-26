Save £600 on this ultra-light Razer Blade Stealth with this ebuyer gaming laptop deal

Black Friday deals Black Friday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Black Friday bargains.

Black Friday is the perfect time of year for sniffing out the best cheap gaming laptop deals . The key is to find something that's both a bargain, but also can still give you the powerful performance you want, and this Razer Blade Stealth 13 laptop deal fits those criteria perfectly.

Razer understands what makes a great gaming laptop, which is why The Razer Blade 15 sits at the number one spot on our best gaming laptops guide. The Razer Blade Stealth is a little smaller but just as impressive. Its 13.3-inch screen makes it perfect for gaming on the go, but don't let it size out you out, this is a powerful gaming laptop.

Razer's Blade Stealth gaming laptop boasts an Intel Core i7 1056G7 4-core, 8-thread CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti MaxQ all accompanied by a 1080p display. You also get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, making it great for gaming.

It's the perfect travel size laptop and its ultra-slim design makes it incredibly light. The frame is made from CNC-machined high-grade aluminium and its black design gives it a slick and stylish look that doesn't yell 'I'M A GAMER.'

Gaming laptops can put you out of pocket a little, with most easily pushing you into the four-figure mark. The Razer Blade Stealth was in the four-figure territory but this incredible deal over on Ebuyer places it at £900—that's a £600 discount from its original price of £1,500. If you're after a light, ultra-slim laptop that can still pack a punch then the Razer Blade Stealth is the way to go.