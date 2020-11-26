Save £600 on this ultra-light Razer Blade Stealth with this ebuyer gaming laptop deal

Black Friday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Black Friday bargains.
Black Friday is the perfect time of year for sniffing out the best cheap gaming laptop deals. The key is to find something that's both a bargain, but also can still give you the powerful performance you want, and this Razer Blade Stealth 13 laptop deal fits those criteria perfectly.
Razer understands what makes a great gaming laptop, which is why The Razer Blade 15 sits at the number one spot on our best gaming laptops guide. The Razer Blade Stealth is a little smaller but just as impressive. Its 13.3-inch screen makes it perfect for gaming on the go, but don't let it size out you out, this is a powerful gaming laptop.
Razer's Blade Stealth gaming laptop boasts an Intel Core i7 1056G7 4-core, 8-thread CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti MaxQ all accompanied by a 1080p display. You also get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, making it great for gaming.
It's the perfect travel size laptop and its ultra-slim design makes it incredibly light. The frame is made from CNC-machined high-grade aluminium and its black design gives it a slick and stylish look that doesn't yell 'I'M A GAMER.'
Razer Blade Stealth 13 | Intel i7 | GTX 1650 Ti |
£1499.98 £899 at Ebuyer (save £600)
Gaming laptops can put you out of pocket a little, with most easily pushing you into the four-figure mark. The Razer Blade Stealth was in the four-figure territory but this incredible deal over on Ebuyer places it at £900—that's a £600 discount from its original price of £1,500. If you're after a light, ultra-slim laptop that can still pack a punch then the Razer Blade Stealth is the way to go.