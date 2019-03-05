Popular

Save over $100 on the best high-end joystick, the Thrustmaster HOTAS Warthog

Treat yourself to more immersive gameplay with this big reduction on the Thrustmaster HOTAS Warthog.

If you’re a fan of flight-sims, you know that joysticks are where the party’s at; a keyboard and mouse are great, but they lack the tactile, immersive feedback of a dedicated flightstick. One of the best PC joysticks available, the Thrustmaster HOTAS Warthog, is currently on offer at Walmart for $103 less than normal. This is worth taking note of—$196 is a lot less than its eye-watering $299.99 retail price.

Thrustmaster HOTAS Warthog joystick | $196 (save $103)
Grab one of our favorite joysticks for a brilliant $100 less.View Deal

Thrustmaster HOTAS Warthog dual throttles | $264.61 (save $65.38)
Complete the set with matching throttle, now with $65 off.View Deal

While it’s still rather expensive, the Thrustmaster HOTAS Warthog is worth the extra cost. We called it the best high-end joystick in our guide, and “as soon as you start the glorious unboxing process you know you haven't been short-changed”. This sense of quality is obvious from weighty metal casing, excellent action, a mad amount of buttons, and a faithful recreation of the real-life A-10C Thunderbolt II fighter-bomber flight stick. In short, this is a Very Serious piece of kit for dedicated sim players. The only downside is the Warthog’s lack of Z-axis rotation, to be honest, and even that’s a result of its grounding in real-world joysticks. Swings and roundabouts, right?

You can get the matching Thrustmaster HOTAS Warthog dual throttles for a reduced cost on Amazon, should you fancy the full set. It’s currently $264.61, a saving of 20 percent from its retail price of $329.99. If you want a fully immersive experience, be sure to check out the best VR headset for gaming as well.

