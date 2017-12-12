Save on a new monitor, including a 4K HP Envy 27-inch display for $349

While scouring the web for deals today, we came across a few discounted monitors, including HP's Envy 27. It's selling for $400 (down from $500) at a few different places, including HP's web store, or $405 at Amazon. However, BuyDig has the best deal currently—it's available for $349 after using promo code c11710154586.

HP's Envy 27 is a 27-inch monitor with an IPS panel and 4K resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. It's not a top-of-the-line display for gaming—it has a relatively high 14ms response time—though it does support FreeSync. It also offers 99 percent coverage of the sRGB color space. HP rates the brightness at 350 nits, with a 1,300:1 contrast ratio (10,000,000:1 dynamic). Connectors include HDMI 2.0, HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2, and USB-C.

We also came across a couple of Dell monitors that are one sale. The first is Dell's UltraSharp U2715H, a 27-inch display with an IPS panel and a 2560x1440 resolution at 60Hz. It's on sale at Amazon for $360. This usually sells for over $400, though not quite as high as its $650 list price.

The other model we came across is Dell's D3218HN, a 32-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution at 60Hz. It's a bit on the big side for a 1080p monitor, but if that's your preference, Dell has it on sale for $170, down from $350.

