Save money on some RAM and our favorite keyboard at Newegg

RAM prices are high right now, for various reasons, but you can mainly blame smartphones. However, you can now at least save some money if you're also in the market for a mouse or keyboard. Newegg and G.Skill have teamed up to bring you some TridentZ RAM and Ripjaws peripheral combos, giving you a decent saving.

Things are particularly looking up if you're looking for what we call the best overall gaming keyboard, the G.Skill Ripjaws KM780. It's got great RGB Cherry MX switches, good macro options, a USB passthrough, a wristrest, a mouse bungee, and swappable keycaps. The only downside is the design, if you're not a fan of the garish.

You can pair the KM780 in a combo with 16GB of TridentZ RGB Series RAM in either DDR4 2400, or DDR4 3000 speeds for savings of around $20. There's also a Cherry MX Brown version of the keyboard which will be less clicky if that's more your taste. You can pair this one with either 16GB of DDR4 2400, or 32GB of DDR4 3200 RAM for savings of $30 and $35 respectively.

If you're looking for a mouse instead, the G.Skill Ripjaws MX780 RGB mouse is less recommended than the keyboard, but it's also available in a combo with the same TridentZ RAM, saving you about $10.

