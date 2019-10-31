Save $80 on an MSI 32-inch curved 1080p monitor over at Newegg

Newegg has got a cheap gaming monitor deal in the form of a pretty sweet MSI 32-inch curved 1080p display with 165Hz refresh rate during its Halloween Clearance Sale. The MSI Optix AG32C 32-inch curved monitor is currently $259, the cheapest it's ever been, at $70 less from its normal $329 price point. You can also save another $10 dollars with a mail-in rebate from MSI after purchase which is a pretty snazzy little bonus.

The Optix AG32C 32-inch is a curved 1080p VA-panel gaming monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time and is FreeSync compatible. It's a good option for gamers who care more about the smoothest gameplay possible than highest resolutions, and so lends itself particularly to playing competitive shooters like Overwatch or Apex Legends.

