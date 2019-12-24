Save $580 on this ultra-portable gaming laptop with an RTX 2070 today at Newegg

Newegg has a last-minute Christmas deal on a sweet Gigabyte gaming laptop for today and today only. Scoop up this 15-inch Gigabyte Aero 15 Classic for $1,619, down almost $600 off its usual price. Not a bad deal if you’re looking to spoil yourself this Christmas with a sleek, powerful gaming laptop with excellent battery life.

This Gigabyte Aero 15 Classic has an 9th Gen Intel i7-9750H CPU, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a Geforce RTX 2070 with Max-Q graphics card. This higher-end gaming laptop will play most games on high settings, though keep in mind the Max-Q GPU is about as powerful as a desktop RTX 2060.

The Classic also features a colorful 144Hz 1080p IPS ultra-thin bezel display. If you have 4K aspirations, you can plug into a 4K monitor via its HDMI 2.0 output. It weighs just under five pounds.

There are a couple of knocks against the Aero 15 Classic. The webcam placement can make for really unflattering angles during your video chats, so maybe invest in one of the best webcams if you want to look sharp on regular video calls. We also aren’t truly convinced with Microsoft’s Azure AI that comes preloaded into the Classic. It’s supposed to automatically determine the best CPU and GPU wattage setting for optimal game performance, but we never noticed any discernible differences in our testing last year.

If the Aero 15 Classic doesn't quite suit your needs or your budget, check out our guide to the best gaming laptops for more recommendations, and see if you can snag a sale from the best boxing day deals for PC gaming.