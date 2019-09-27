Save $50 on this Acer 27-inch 1080p 144Hz Gaming Monitor via Newegg

The Acer KG271 27 inch 1080p gaming monitor is on sale at $199.99, $50 down from it's normal $250 price tag. The lowest its ever been. The KG271 has got a 1080p 144Hz with a 1ms response time on a TN panel. Personally, I like to go with a gaming monitor that's a minimum 1440p but if you're primarily a competitive gamer, 1080p is most likely where you want to live to get the highest frame-rates possible when you're putting in the lab work in Mortal Kombat 11.

The only real point against this monitor is that the built-in speakers are on the weak side but that's I'm guessing that our choice of best gaming headsets can easily solve that problem. It's also a TN panel, instead of an IPS, which means you're sacrificing a little image quality and color depth for a quicker response time and cheaper price. It's a question of balance.