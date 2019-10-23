Save $380 on these slick 2-in-1 laptops from Lenovo

2-in-1 laptops are versatile, powerful and look super cool. They tend to be a little more expensive than your traditional workhorse laptop, but Lenovo is currently running a promotion that will let you grab one of their flagship Yogabooks for just $700 ($380 off). Using code YOGABOO35 will save you 35 percent off either of Lenovo's Yoga 730 laptops.

These 13-inch laptops are sleek and flexible and make for excellent workstations or even makeshift tablets. Both of the models on offer here are virtually identical, each sporting a 13.3-inch 1080p multi-touch screen, a 1.8Ghz Intel CPU and integrated graphics. However, the larger of the two, available for around $850 with the associated code, carries a 512GB SSD instead of the smaller 256GB.

While neither of these laptops are suited for intense gaming, they are awesome for anyone who needs to get work done on the go, weighing less than three pounds. The Yoga 730 features a pair of USB-C ports for charging or data transfer, as well as a single USB-A port, and its 11 hours of battery life gives you tons of flexibility between charging

While browsing and light workloads are this laptop's bread and butter, the Yoga 730 is still suited for games with lower system requirements like Hearthstone—just don't expect awesome performance when you're trying to play Apex Legends. This is a spectacular offer if you're looking to get a jump on the best Black Friday deals, and is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this slick notebook.