Save $30 on this high-end Gigabyte X570 motherboard for Ryzen

It has been a bit of time since I last wrote about a bargain for a gaming motherboard, because quite frankly, there just have not been many compelling deals. This one qualifies, however, as it's one of the more feature-packed X570 motherboards on the market, with a tidy $30 discount—which is the lowest price it's ever been.

The motherboard is Gigabyte's X570 Aorus Elite WiFi. It normally sells for $209.99, but is on sale at Amazon for $179.99 right now. It's still not the least expensive X570 motherboard on the market, but most comparable models command prices north or $200. Case in point—it's similar overall to the slightly higher-end MSI MPG X570 Gaming Pro Carbon WiFi, one of best gaming motherboards that is currently priced at $229.99.

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite WiFi Motherboard | $179.99 (save $30)

This motherboard easily handles the stress of overclocking. It's not the cheapest X570 motherboard on the market, but it boasts a large set of features that justify its $209.99 list price, let alone its discounted $179.99 price with this deal.

You'll want a X570 chipset if you're building a PC around one of AMD's latest generation Ryzen 3000 series processors (Zen 2). It's the only consumer chipset to support PCI Express 4.0. That doesn't matter a whole lot for gaming, though it does allow you to take full advantage of extremely fast PCIe 4.0 SSDs, which can come in handy when moving around large batches of files.

This particular board is built for the rigors of overclocking. It uses robust components to feed the CPU clean, reliable power, and chunky heatsinks to keep things cool. It's also generous with the connectivity options, both wired (lots of USB ports), and wireless (onboard Wi-Fi connectivity).

You're also getting some luxury amenities here. For example, there is a "Q-Flash Plus" button that makes updating BIOS easy (no CPU, memory, or graphics card required), and another to clear the CMOS.