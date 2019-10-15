Save $200 on this cheap RTX 2080 deal from Best Buy

We all love a good GPU deal here at PC Gamer, and right now you can snag this EVGA RTX 2080 for $649.99 ($200 off) at Best Buy. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this card, and you'll get a free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to boot, a pretty solid deal considering the game comes out in a couple of weeks. Nvidia's "super" cards still enjoy a small leg up in performance, but the vanilla versions of their RTX cards are still remarkably powerful GPUs, and among the best graphics cards you can buy. While the original iterations of these cards were a much harder sell at launch, their recent drop in price has made them much more attractive.

When matched up against its "super" sibling, the RTX 2080 is definitely less powerful, but not by much. It may have fewer CUDA cores, lower clock speeds, and less bandwidth, but it still has the same 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. This gap in performance may appear a bit glaring at first but becomes far easier to overlook with an extra $200 in your pocket at the end of the day. And, as with all of Nvidia's Turing architecture GPUs, the RTX 2080 still supports ray tracing and DLSS to provide higher fidelity without sacrificing performance making this card an awesome choice for nearly any high-end PC build. EVGA's take on the RTX 2080 is an RGB-less twin fan design that is suitable for even smaller form-factor builds and allows for significant overclocking.

Our Black Friday Nvidia deals page has all the details if you want to see how this GPU compares to others we've seen and should give you a solid frame of reference on what to expect once November rolls around.

There hasn't been a better time to adopt a ray tracing GPU if you happen to be late to the game. With new GPUs being introduced throughout 2019, retailers have been forced to move their old stock, and we'd expect graphics cards to be among the Best Black Friday deals next month.