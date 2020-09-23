Save $125 on this 8-core Comet Lake CPU and Z490 motherboard combo

Whether you're building a brand new PC or overhauling an existing one, a good place to start your component search is within Newegg's line of combo deals. They're hit or miss, depending on timing. Right now, however, you can score an Intel Core i7 10700KA processor and Gigabyte Z490 Aorus Elite AC motherboard for $489.98.

That's a not-insignificant savings of $125 over buying the same parts separately. Of course, you could go with a cheaper Z490 motherboard and the regular Core i7 10700K processor, but you still come out ahead with this deal. Newegg sells the Core i7 10700K for $382.98, and the least expensive Z490 motherboard is the ASRock Z490 Phantom Gaming for $139.99. So in that scenario, you're looking at $522.97. And if you pair the regular 10700K (the best CPU for gaming) with the same Z490 Aorus Elite AC motherboard ($204.99), you're looking at $587.97. Either way, you're coming out ahead with this bundle.

Intel Core i7 10700KA + Gigabyte Z490 Aorus Elite AC | $489.98 (save $125)

This bundle deals gets you a fast processor and a premium motherboard for a lot less than what it would cost to buy these parts separately. Even if you substitute the motherboard for the cheapest Z490 available, you'd still end up paying more.View Deal

In case you missed it, the Core i7 10700KA is a weird promotional play between Intel and Marvel, with special retail packaging themed after Marvel Avengers. It basically amounts to a prettier box with a commemorative card inside. Other than that, the specs are the same—an unlocked CPU with 8 cores and 16 threads running at 3.8GHz to 5.1GHz. And whether you buy the 10700KA or 10700K, you get a code to redeem the Marvel Avengers game.

That's not the intriguing part here. What's compelling is the savings, as outlined above. As for the motherboard, the Z490 Aorus Elite is a higher end model with a 12-phase digital VRM and 50A smart power stage (translation: it's built to handle the rigors of overclocking). It also features a host of USB connectivity options and onboard dual-band Wi-Fi, as well as other amenities. We haven't looked at the Aorus Elite ourselves, but the Z490 Aorus Master can be found in our best Z490 motherboards guide.