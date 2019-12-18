Save $109 on this 27-inch curved monitor from MSI

If you're someone who splits their time between console and PC gaming, this 1080p monitor with 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time won't steer you wrong. It's well-suited for competitive games such as Tekken 7 or Apex Legends. This MSI Optix 27-inch curved monitor is currently on sale for $199.99 today at Walmart, which is $109 less than its regular price of $300.

This display's curved VA panel (which is a step up from cheaper TN panels) has a wide viewing angle, which is the main benefit of curved displays since it adds to your total immersion of whatever your playing. It's a good monitor if you're working with a modest gaming PC that quite can't hit 1440p. The MSI Optix is also FreeSync compatible, which means it can adjust its refresh rate to match your game's framerate, eliminating screen tearing.

On the other hand, if your goal is to be sucked into the world of Red Dead Redemption 2 and have a powerful PC, consider checking out one of the best gaming monitors that'll do 1440p and more. Just be sure to spend a little extra cash.

You should note that the product description on the Walmart website says that this is a 1440p resolution monitor when it isn't.

MSI Optix MAG27C Gaming Monitor | $199.99 (save $109)

This 27-inch Curved 1080p panel gaming monitor has a 1ms response time and a refresh rate north of 144Hz. This is an excellent and affordable gaming monitor.View Deal

