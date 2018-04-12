Save an extra 20 percent on ‘like new’ wireless AC routers on Amazon

Amazon is slashing 20 percent off the price of several already discounted wireless-AC routers that are sold and shipped through its Amazon Warehouse division. This is where Amazon sells used items, so it's a great chance to pick up one of the best gaming routers for less.

The 20 percent discount applies to models listed as "Like New," which Amazon says are in "perfect condition" except for the packaging.

"A 'like new' item sold on Amazon Warehouse is in perfect condition, however, due to the condition of the packaging, it does not meet Amazon.com standards for new product. Returned items with minor packaging defects are classified as Used-Like New'," Amazon explains.

The discount on top of a discount means you can save big on some router models, including higher-end units that typically command a premium price. Here are a few examples (final price compared to original list price for new):

Not all router models carry the stacked 20 percent discount, but there are several that do. The ones that do will say so, in bold letters, underneath the price. On some listings, you may have to do a bit of scrolling to find the one being sold by Amazon Warehouse, depending on how many sellers there are. It's worth the effort though.

