Save a whopping $800 on an RTX 3070 Ti powered-desktop with one of Intel's best gaming CPUs

Newegg has a great gaming PC deal on an ABS Gladiator with an RTX 3070 TI for just $1700 (opens in new tab). That's $800 off its regular price, and Newegg is throwing in a couple of new PC games to go with the high-end rig.

The ABS Gladiator is working with quite a bit of horsepower under the hood. It's got an Intel Core i7 12700KF CPU and a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti doing the heavy lifting on the gaming front. You also have 16GB of DDR 3000MHz RAM and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD for memory and storage. While not the fastest memory/storage combo for a high-end spec, it should do the trick, especially at this price.

We don't see many deals on PCs with the Core i7 12700KF CPUs, and that's a shame. It's one of the better gaming processors out there, beating out the Ryzen 7 5800X, and it's power efficient, which isn't something we usually say about Intel 12th Gen chips.

The RTX 3070 Ti (opens in new tab) is a decent enough GPU despite being closer to the RTX 3070 than the 3080 in performance. It does provide some impressive framerates (triple digits in most cases) at 1440p on high settings. You even get modest performance at 4K if you're looking to dip your toes into that high-resolution lifestyle. Just make sure you get yourself a nice high-refresh gaming monitor (opens in new tab) to take advantage of that graphical horsepower.

(opens in new tab) ABS Gladiator | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | Intel Core i7 12700KF | 16GB RAM|1 TB SSD| $2,499 $1,700 at Newegg (save $800) (opens in new tab)

This impressive premium gaming PC is perfect for someone looking for excellent 1440p gaming performance at an affordable price.

A closer look at the system shows at least eight USB ports total (4 x USB 2.0, 3 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 3.2) and a single USB Type-C port in the rear. Plenty of ports for all your gadgets though it's a personal pet peeve of mine when system builders make PCs with no USB Type-C port in the front. Come on; it's 2022.

More importantly, the DeepCool Matrexx 50 mid-tower case has enough room to accommodate the large GPU and airflow to keep your temperatures manageable. Unlike its Intel CPU partner, this GPU is a bit of a power-sucking monster that also runs pretty hot. So keeping things cool will save you from a future headache.

Newegg includes a free digital copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab) and Total War: Warhammer III (opens in new tab), as well as some DLC for Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt with every purchase.