Save 40% on this Dell 32-inch QHD gaming monitor

While many advertise 27-inches as the "ideal" size panel for gaming, there's nothing wrong with upping your game a little. Right now you can grab this 32-inch 1440p Dell S-series monitor at Amazon for $179.99 ($120 off). The Dell S3219D is a rock-solid, 32-inch panel that pushes out 1440p resolutions at 60Hz. While many gamers will scoff at any monitor that isn't capable of handling 144 FPS, the fact of the matter is you'll need one of the best graphics cards for gaming that can process those frames to take full advantage of that. The Freesync compatibility here will ensure that you're getting a crisp 60 frames without any tearing, making it perfect for any budget gaming builds or work/gaming hybrids.

While it may lack some of the bells and whistles of some of the best gaming monitors, this Dell S-series is a god-send for anyone looking for solid performance and resolutions while retaining that ultra-clean, minimalist aesthetic. The monitor features both HDMI and Display Port connectivity as well as 2 USB-A and a single USB-B port as well. The back of the monitor also has a concealed VESA compatible mounting solution if monitor stands aren't your style. Sure, it's a TN panel, but that comes with the benefits of a decent response rate.

Dell S3219D| $179.99 at Amazon ($120 off)

It may not look like a gaming panel, but this 32-inch Dell S-series monitor still pushes 1440p resolutions at 60Hz. That's just fine, and a great price at $180.

You could easily pay around twice the price if you absolutely need higher refresh rates, but it's rare that we see a monitor of this size and resolution for a price this low. No, it won't be for everyone, but if you're looking for a cheap monitor that comes in a decent size, this is ideal. However, we are headed into Black Friday deals season, so you may want to hold off if you're absolutely itching for a 4K panel or something that can push 144Hz.