Satellite Reign launch trailer is heavy on neon, disco, and violence

When Satellite Reign was announced back in the summer of 2013, I was excited but nervous. It's (heavily) inspired by the groundbreaking Bullfrog RTS Syndicate, a game I absolutely loved, and the thought of its reputation being even further besmirched by a half-baked knockoff weighed heavily on my heart. But yesterday developer 5 Lives Studios released the launch trailer, and I'm feeling a little better.

Neon! Disco! Cyber-trench coats! Monochrome text that beeps as it prints! It's all that and a side of fries (actually explosions), and yes, it's just a trailer, but it's the kind of trailer that really says to me that 5 Lives gets it. Whether the studio can go from there to actually making it happen is an entirely different question and one I'm in no position to answer right now, but I sure do like this trailer.

Oh, the release date: Satellite Reign will leave Early Access on August 28, available at fine digital retailers everywhere. Find out more at Satellitereign.com.