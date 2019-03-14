Sapphire's Radeon RX 590 has dropped to $220 on Newegg

The Radeon RX 590 is AMD's latest mid-range graphics card, boasting around 10-15% faster performance over the RX 580. Most models of the card float around $240-260, but now you can get Sapphire's 'Special Edition' 590 for just $219.99 on Newegg. Likely not coincidentally, this deal comes the same day as Nvidia's launch of the GeForce GTX 1660, which ends up effectively tied with the RX 590 in performance.

This specific RX 590 model has a boost clock of 1560 MHz, 8GB of GDDR5 memory, and a memory clock of 2100 MHz. It uses Sapphire's 'Dual-X' cooler, paired with two 95mm fans. And of course, it's rocking RGB lighting, because no PC component is complete without shiny lights.

The RX 590 should be able to handle any recent AAA game at 1080p or 1440p, though you'll probably have to turn the settings down for the latter. Speaking of games, this card comes with three free titles—The Division 2, Resident Evil 2, and Devil May Cry 5.

