Samsung unveils 'affordable' 1440p curved monitors for fast action gameplay

Over at Gamescom, Samsung announced a pair of curved gaming monitors, a 27-inch model (C27JG5) and a 32-inch model (C32JG5), both with a 2560x1440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 4ms response time.

Samsung is billing these as "affordable" options, which typically means forgoing higher end features. In this case, neither monitor supports G-Sync or Freesync, and you won't find HDR support either.

What you will find, however, is a curved VA panel with 178-degree viewing angles (horizontal and vertical) and a higher than typical contrast ratio (3,000:1). Samsung rates the brightness at 300 nits.

"Due to the rapidly increasing demands of gaming monitors, we sought to offer competitively-priced gaming monitors for more users to benefit from premium technology," said Seog-gi Kim, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "With the technological expertise that we have accumulated throughout the years, we are making efforts to accelerate the gaming features such as 144Hz and high WQHD resolution, which will be appreciated by the mass market."

Samsung hasn't announced pricing, though we did find both models for preorder on Amazon UK. The 27-inch version is listed at £309.99 and the 32-inch model at £359.99. While US pricing is unavailable at this time, those convert to around $400 and $465, respectively.

Those prices are about on par with other options on the market, and slightly cheaper in some cases. For example, the 27-inch Asus MG279Q (what we consider the best Freesync monitor) sells for $435 and change on Amazon.

Samsung says its new gaming displays will be globally available in the third quarter.