Samsung launches first ever quantum dot curved gaming monitor

The CFG70 monitor which Samsung unveiled back in August has now officially launched, bringing quantum dot technology to gaming monitors for the first time.

Why is this important? Quantum dot technology is basically used to increase brightness, gain better color accuracy, and achieve higher color saturation in displays. It uses tiny (a few nanometers tiny) particles which filter light from LEDs into primary colors for backlit LCDs, creating a larger range of colors. Samsung and several other manufacturers have started using them in TVs, but the CFG70, which comes in 24-inch and 27-inch options, will be the first gaming monitor to use the tech.

All this means Samsung's newest monitor has colors across a 125 percent sRGB spectrum, and it has a 3000:1 contrast ratio making for those nice, dark blacks. It has a 144Hz refresh rate (down to 60Hz minimum) and uses AMD FreeSync technology to minimize screen tearing and input lag by syncing the screen refresh rate with the game's frame rate. Plus, Samsung claims this is the industry's first curved monitor with a 1ms response time thanks to its new motion blur reduction technology.

As for the features, the CFG70 comes with factory-calibrated game modes to change the black gamma levels, contrast ratios, and sharpness for a range of genres from FPS to RPG. It also has a stylish on-screen menu, as well as lightning effects which sync up with your audio.

The monitor itself is a 1800R curved VA panel with a 178-degree ultra-wide viewing angle, but a slightly disappointing resolution of 1920 x 1080. It's got what Samsung calls an Eye Saver mode and Flicker Free technology to eliminate that pesky blue light which throws your body clock out of line when you're on your PC at night. The monitor stands on a dual-hinge arm so you can adjust the swivel, height, pivot, and tilt for your comfort. Finally, you'll be getting one DisplayPort and two HDMI ports on the back.

Samsung hasn't announced pricing information just yet, but expect it to come fairly soon.