Saints Row: The Third system requirements released, render pimps and hos on 2GB RAM

Saints Row: The Third is going to be delightfully nuts. A casual glance at the Saints Row: The Third trailers that have gone before will tell you everything you need to know about the wild tone and Volition's 'anything-goes' approach to building a city. Hover bikes? Sure, why not. UAV attack drones? Throw them in there. A car that collects pedestrians and shoots them out of a giant cannon? Make it so. It's all playable in co-op, too. It'll tide us over until GTA 5 rolls around quite nicely
It'll take advantage of a few of the PC's fancier processing techniques, too. THQ say that it'll support AMD Eyefinity, DX9, DX10, and DX11, Crossfire, SLI, advanced depth of field, reflections, ambient occlusion and god rays. They've also released the full system requirements. You'll need a GeForce 8800 / ATI Radeon HD3800 or better to run it, but aside from that, the requirements aren't too taxing. See them for yourself below.
Minimum system requirements:
- OS: Windows XP
- Processor: 2GHz Dual Core Processor (Intel Core 2 Duo or AMD Athlon X2) or higher
- Memory: 2GB System RAM or more
- Graphics: 320MB Video RAM GPU w/ Shader Model 3.0 support. NVIDIA GeForce 8800 series or better. ATI Radeon HD3800 series or better
- DirectX: 9.0c
- Hard Drive: 10GB
- Sound: 100% DirectX 9.0C compliant sound card or equivalent onboard sound
- Co-Op Play: NVIDIA GeForce 8800 cards require 640MB of Video RAM. ATI Radeon HD3800 cards require 1GB of Video RAM
- Online Steam Account
Recommended system requirements:
- OS: Microsoft Windows 7
- Processor: Any Quad Core Processor (Intel Core i5 or AMD Phenom II X4) or 3.0+ Dual Core CPU
- Memory: 4GB System RAM or more
- Graphics: 1GB Video RAM GPU w/ Shader Model 4.0 support. NVIDIA GeForce GTX 400 series or better. ATI Radeon HD5000 series or better
- DirectX: DirectX 11
- Hard Drive: 10 GB
- Sound: 100% DirectX 9.0C compliant sound card or equivalent onboard sound
- Online Steam Account