Saints Row: The Third system requirements released, render pimps and hos on 2GB RAM

Saints Row: The Third is going to be delightfully nuts. A casual glance at the Saints Row: The Third trailers that have gone before will tell you everything you need to know about the wild tone and Volition's 'anything-goes' approach to building a city. Hover bikes? Sure, why not. UAV attack drones? Throw them in there. A car that collects pedestrians and shoots them out of a giant cannon? Make it so. It's all playable in co-op, too. It'll tide us over until GTA 5 rolls around quite nicely

It'll take advantage of a few of the PC's fancier processing techniques, too. THQ say that it'll support AMD Eyefinity, DX9, DX10, and DX11, Crossfire, SLI, advanced depth of field, reflections, ambient occlusion and god rays. They've also released the full system requirements. You'll need a GeForce 8800 / ATI Radeon HD3800 or better to run it, but aside from that, the requirements aren't too taxing. See them for yourself below.

Minimum system requirements:



OS: Windows XP

Processor: 2GHz Dual Core Processor (Intel Core 2 Duo or AMD Athlon X2) or higher

Memory: 2GB System RAM or more

Graphics: 320MB Video RAM GPU w/ Shader Model 3.0 support. NVIDIA GeForce 8800 series or better. ATI Radeon HD3800 series or better

DirectX: 9.0c

Hard Drive: 10GB

Sound: 100% DirectX 9.0C compliant sound card or equivalent onboard sound

Co-Op Play: NVIDIA GeForce 8800 cards require 640MB of Video RAM. ATI Radeon HD3800 cards require 1GB of Video RAM

Online Steam Account

Recommended system requirements: