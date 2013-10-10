Saints Row 4 to Enter The Dominatrix in new DLC, out October 23rd

Having super-jumped my way through Saints Row IV's main campaign, I am now left with both a renewed appreciation for Paula Abdul, and a desire to have more Saints Row IV to play. Luckily, Volition are soon to fulfil that second wish, with the freshly dated DLC pack Enter The Dominatrix. Originally planned as an expansion for Saints Row: The Third, the mission pack will finally be available to play from the 23rd of October.

"The cancelled Saints Row the Third expansion sees new life as the first DLC mission pack for Saints Row IV. In this alternate take on the Zin invasion storyline, Zinyak and the legions of his alien empire trap the Saints in a virtual world run by a mad AI program known as the Dominatrix. In order to thwart her nefarious schemes and escape to the real world, the Saints will have to counter her army of gimps and sex-workers, shut down her demented simulation, and make unlikely allies along the way. Includes behind-the-scenes commentary and the return of some fan-favourite characters."

The second major component of the Saints Row 4 season pass has been named as 'How the Saints Saved Christmas', which is due out later this year. Were I to guess, I'd say probably around Christmas.

Enter The Dominatrix will cost £6/$7.