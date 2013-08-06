Popular

Saints Row 4 character creator released as a free demo on Steam

By

The Saints Row IV: Inauguration Station, which is just the executive branch's fancy way of saying "character creator," is now available on Steam as a free demo. After making or signing into a Saints Row account and designing a stupid, stupid human avatar, you can upload your character to be retrieved when Saints Row IV releases later this month. Series veterans can also download and work with their Saints Row: The Third characters, because what if you just can't get "Rasta Shrek" right again?

Uploaded characters go on display at the Saints Row website . Currently popular are Marvel and Star Wars characters, as well as a topless woman whose nipples are frighteningly approximated by pink pasties.

I've got to say, for a game so bent on being raunchy, the male "sex appeal" slider is disappointing. What's with the A-cup bulges? Maxed out women grow county-fair-winning gourds, so shouldn't maxed out men be tripping over themselves? I guess the costume below will just have to do.

Saints Row IV releases August 20th in the US, and August 23rd in the UK.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
