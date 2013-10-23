Saints Row 4 Enter the Dominatrix DLC out today, sexy velociraptors in tow

Way, way back in the summer of 2012, Enter the Dominatrix was destined to be a standalone piece of DLC for Saints Row the Third, hopefully lifting THQ out of its debtors' clutches . However, THQ decided to have Volition scrap Enter the Dominatrix and use the ideas like super powers and alien invasions to make what we know today as Saints Row IV . Now, we can finally see what Volition truly had up its sleeves those 12 long months ago.

Enter the Dominatrix revolves around the Saints being trapped in a computer world ruled by a tyrannical AI aptly named "Dominatrix". According to the above trailer, this involves battling enemies from all walks of life—which just so happens to include velociraptors. I never really considered the extinct predator "sexy" though, to be fair, I've never seen a real one up close.

Those who bought the season pass already have access to Volition's gimp-filled wonderland, though other patrons will have to throw exactly seven one dollar bills in the air—and proceed to charge their credit card $7 to gain admission.