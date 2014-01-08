Popular

Rust player tries to interview other people in-game, gets shot a lot

By

Rust

If you haven't realised just how big a deal the survival and exploration genre is right now, take a look at the top of the Steam charts. DayZ managed to fend off its competition throughout the Christmas sale: staying in the top spot throughout the event, all while avoiding the discount infection. It sold 875,000 copies in three weeks , and has now found a survival buddy in the shape of Rust . The alpha survival game from Garry Newman and Facepunch Studios is securely in second place on the Steam chart, and has itself sold 150,000 copies in the first two weeks .

So what's the appeal of the game? To find out, Rust player and YouTube videographer Argyle Alligator started interviewing other players inside of the game. Their responses weave a tale of rocks, headshots and hilarity.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments