Rumor: Faster gaming laptops with GeForce RTX Super GPUs are coming

Most of Nvidia's graphics cards built around the company's Turing GPU architecture have already been given "Super" refreshes, though only on the desktop. What about laptop GPUs? Rumors have been swirling about the same Super treatment heading to Nvidia's mobile lineup, and a new leak may reveal what kind of performance uplift they will bring.

The folks at PCGamesN claim to have gotten their mitts on an internal performance slide showing the relative performance of two upcoming mobile GPUs, the GeForce RTX 2080 Super and 2070 Super, compared to existing non-Super variants. If the slide is real, then Nvidia is claiming around a 50 percent improvement over the regular RTX 2070.

The slide looks legitimate, but we can't verify it at this time. The numbers are plausible based on what we've seen in the desktop arena with Nvidia's Super refreshes. There's nothing here that really raises our eyebrows.

The slide bases the performance claims on average performance in Control, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, and Deliver Us The Moon, all running at max settings at 1080p. It also indicates the platform tested on consisted of an Intel 10th generation Comet Lake-H processor and 16GB of RAM.

Intel has not yet released its Comet Lake-H lineup, but it's also been the subject of a plethora of leaks. However, there are lower power Comet Lake-U and Comet Lake-Y processors already shipping in laptops, so that's not a red flag either.

It will be interesting to see things unfold in mobile graphics this year. Comet Lake-H laptops paired with RTX GPUs will be going up against an onslaught of laptops built around AMD's Ryzen 4000 mobile series, the latter of which finally brings the company's Zen 2 architecture to laptops. Game on.