Rollcage-inspired racing game Grip will be out this autumn

Early Access racing combat game Grip , inspired by and made by some of the same developers as '90s classic Rollcage, will be released in the autumn, developer Caged Element has announced.

Its Kickstarter campaign failed in 2015 but that didn't stop it zooming into Early Access in 2016, where it's garnered "very positive" reviews from Steam users . Its 15 vehicles go obscenely fast—up to 767 mph, to be exact—and they're loaded with a variety of weapons. You have to make it to the finish line while blasting away your fellow competitors.

At launch, it'll have 19 tracks from "a variety of hostile and foreign worlds", 15 armoured cars and 11 weapons, including explosive darts and missiles. As well as destroying opponents' cars, those weapons can punch holes in the environment, creating new routes.

Its cars have chunky wheels and thin bodies so that they can drive even if they're flipped over, and they can also stick to ceilings, à la Rollcage.