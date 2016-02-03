Grip, the Rollcage-inspired racing game, hits Steam Early Access

Grip, the combat racing game inspired by (which is to say, couldn't get the rights to) Rollcage, crashed and burned pretty hard on Kickstarter last year. In spite of that, developer Caged Element said the work would continue, supported by a home-grown crowdfunding campaign and, eventually, an Early Access release. And so it has.

The funding campaign has come and gone, but as promised, Grip is now live on Early Access. “The game is not without its issues,” Game Director Chris Mallison wrote on the Grip forums. “But this latest version is the most stable, and the biggest step in the right direction so far.”

Here's what you'll need for the speed:

The Camry:

Processor: 2.4 Ghz+ Dual Core

Graphics: Geforce 560 or Radeon 6850

Storage: 2 GB available space

The Cadillac:

Processor: 3.0 GHz+ Dual core

Graphics: Nvidia 760 or Radeon 270

Storage: 2 GB available space

The early response on Steam seems quite positive, with 84 of 89 user reviews throwing it a thumbs-up. Steam reviews can be fickle, I know, but that kind of unanimity has to be a good sign; I haven't played it myself, but I do like the trailer. It (the game, not the trailer) will set you back $16/£12. Find out more at cagedelement.com.