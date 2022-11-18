Roleplaying Uber drivers is what Warzone 2 is really about

Audio player loading…

Like a surreal modernisation of the 1914 Christmas truce (opens in new tab), players in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 are setting aside their differences and laying down their arms in the name of, uh, providing short-distance cab rides. War is hell.

Spotted by VG247 (opens in new tab), a Warzone 2 player by the name of crescendummain has been gaily jaunting about Warzone 2's maps in a chop top, pulling up alongside his opponents and (if he can talk them down from riddling him with bullets) using the game's proximity voice chat (opens in new tab) to offer them rides to a destination of their choosing.

Miraculously, it actually seems to work. After sweet-talking three apparent strangers into climbing aboard his car, crescendummain drives them over to the Hydroelectric location on Warzone 2's Al Mazrah map, sticking to the roads in order to provide the smoothest ride possible. They don't even vaporise him in a hail of bullets once they've been dropped off! Truly a testament to the generosity of the human spirit.

Well, almost, anyway. I'm sure crescendummain has a folder full of videos that didn't end quite as well as the one above. But still, it's always fun when these kinds of organic absurdities rise up out of systems designed for something much, much different.

Crescendummain is far from the only Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player to have stumbled on this side-hustle. Players all across Al Mazrah are lending a whole new meaning to the term 'five-star general' by getting in on the lucrative ridesharing meta. A TikToker named ziccs (via Eurogamer (opens in new tab)), for example, has been carting punters around Al Mazrah and making good money doing it: He got a 4510% tip on a $100 fare for his trouble.

And there's plenty more besides. Players and streamers across all five million different social media platforms are moonlighting as Warzone 2 chauffeurs. I've included a couple more examples down below.

While this is obviously the most important story to come out of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, it's hardly the only one. Earlier today it came to light that Warzone 2—a free-to-play game—was inexplicably locking players out (opens in new tab) and demanding they buy Modern Warfare 2 before they could get in. Meanwhile, players who could access the game were lamenting its "Microsoft Excel" looting system (opens in new tab). Don't worry though, like our Warzone 2 review-in-progress (opens in new tab) says, none of that dulls the shine of the game's fantastic map (or the Uber drivers who'll carry you around it).