Rockstar quietly makes all Max Payne 3 and LA Noire DLC free

All pieces of DLC for Max Payne 3 and LA Noire are now free on Steam, as part of a small update pushed by Rockstar last night.

Last night was a weird one for Rockstar. The studio's entire catalogue was briefly pulled from Steam, reappearing 30 minutes later. On their return, Midnight Club 2 (which was removed from sale in 2018) was re-listed, though Rockstar would take it back down an hour later.

As a quiet upside to all the chaos, Max Payne 3 and LA Noire were issued small updates. While 32-bit support for both has now been deprecated, all currently available DLC for the two games are now completely free and included in their respective base games by default. If you own either, you've got 'em.

Okay, so it's no Midnight Club 2. But if you weren't one of the lucky few to grab the elusive racer, free DLC for two entirely different flavours of hard-boiled cop story is a welcome consolation prize—even if it's for it to arrive, unannounced, almost a decade after either game was released.