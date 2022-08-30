Rocksmith+, Ubisoft's learn-to-play-guitar game, finally rocks out next week

Audio player loading…

Remember Rocksmith? Released for consoles in 2011 and PC a year later, it was a lot like Guitar Hero except it used a real guitar, which you'd connect to your PC via a Real Tone USB cable. DLC development for the 2014 edition was finally halted in 2020 (opens in new tab), but Ubisoft resurrected it a year later as Rocksmith+ (opens in new tab), and announced today that it's just one week away from release.

Rocksmith+ is very similar to the original game, but different in some significant ways. It's exclusive to PC this time around, and while you can still connect your guitar (you need a guitar, by the way) to your system with the Real Tone cable, you can also skip that part and use the Rocksmith+ Connect mobile app, which tracks your playing by turning your phone into a mic.

The biggest change, though, is that it's subscription-based rather than a standalone purchase, costing $15 per month, $40 for three months, or $100 for a year. That's not cheap, but it includes access to a library of over 5,000 songs across multiple genres. That's a real improvement over the original, which required that songs be purchased as DLC at some pretty steep prices: Individual tracks, such as (to pick a completely random example) the Spinal Tap classic Sex Farm (opens in new tab), sell for $3 each.

We've also got some system requirements, which are pretty manageable as these things go.

Minimum:

Processor : Intel Core i5 2400 / AMD FX 4320 or equivalent

: Intel Core i5 2400 / AMD FX 4320 or equivalent Memory : 6 GB RAM

: 6 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 560Ti / GTX 650 / GTX 750 / GTX 950 / GTX 1050 or AMD Radeon HD 7850 / R9 270 / R9 370 / RX 460

Recommended:

Processor : Intel Core i5-4690K / AMD FX-8350 or equivalent

: Intel Core i5-4690K / AMD FX-8350 or equivalent Memory : The RAM spec is actually missing from the store page, but let's call it 16GB just to be sure we're covered

: The RAM spec is actually missing from the store page, but let's call it 16GB just to be sure we're covered Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 / GTX 750ti / GTX 960 / GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon R9 280X / R9 380 / RX 470

In either case, you'll also need Windows 10 64-bit and a guitar—electric, acoustic, or bass will all work just fine.

The game was originally slated to arrive in 2021, but Ubisoft postponed the launch (opens in new tab) in September of that year following a closed beta test so it could add more songs to the library (only 500 were available in the beta), improve audio inputs, and tweak the progression and user interface. We'll find out how just how improved it all is in a week: Rocksmith+ is set to go live on September 6 on the Ubisoft Store (opens in new tab).

And just think: With dedication and practice, one day this could be you.