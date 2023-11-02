Finding the Ghost House safe code in RoboCop: Rogue City is one of the first puzzling encounters you'll hit in the game. Up until this point, you will have mainly spent your time neutralising perps with extreme prejudice—by which I mean hurling criminals at each other—so it might be a bit of a shock to the system to have to find something instead.

As with all safe codes in RoboCop, you'll need to find and scan the convenient Post-It note that the criminals left nearby in order to open the vault up and secure the evidence inside. Luckily, you won't need to look too far for this one. Here's where to find the Ghost House safe code in RoboCop: Rogue City.

Ghost House safe code location

Image 1 of 2 You can find the safe in the room with the two sofas (Image credit: Nacon) The code is hidden on the cabinet next to the toilet (Image credit: Nacon)

First off, you'll need Deduction level two if you want to open safes of any kind, since this unlocks the ability to scan those Post-It notes and extract the safe codes written on them. You can also open safes without having to find a note if you've got Engineering level six, but this requires far more skill point investment, and definitely more points than you'll have at this early point in the game.

While blasting your way through Ghost House during the The Search for Soot mission, you'll find a safe in a room with a couple of sofas and a toilet in the corner. To open the safe, head on over to the toilet. When you get close enough, you'll spy a Post-It note stuck to the side of the cabinet just next to it. Activate your RoboCop vision with the right mouse button and aim at the note to scan the code. Now, simply head back to the safe and crack it open to find some crime evidence you can collect.