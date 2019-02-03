Rise to Ruins dev is paying back Patreon donations after Early Access success

Rise to Ruins is an Early Access 2D city builder that seems to be doing well for itself: 91% of its nearly 2,500 Steam user reviews are positive. It's done so well, in fact, that developer Raymond Doerr is offering to pay back double any donations fans have made via Patreon.

"Rise to Ruins easily sustains my livelihood and a nice rainy day account that can keep SixtyGig Games running through the hard times now, so I don't feel right taking additional money from you guys," he said in a Patreon post. He's shutting down his Patreon account, which currently pulls in $175 a month, and anybody that donated can request a refund of double their lifetime donation by commenting under the post linked above.

I suspect lots of people won't request their money back, and are happy to provide the extra support. But it's a nice gesture, and a feel-good story about the success of a well-crafted Early Access indie game on Steam.

The game has been in Early Access since 2014—it doesn't yet have a release date, but it's updated regularly. It's $10/£7.