Rig of the Month Roundup

We're looking for the coolest custom computer cases and we want your submissions!

We know you guys have got some interesting case mods out there and we want to see them! We're also sure lots of other readers would like to gawk and drool over them as well so let us help you share your cool custom computer case with the world!

If you’re a case modder with something that deserves the Rig of the Month title, let us know by dropping us an email at mpcrigofthemonth@gmail.com . Make sure to include your name, a 300-word description of why your PC is amazing along with specs (and how it was modified), and no fewer than three high-resolution JPEGs of the build. Please try and use a high-quality camera with good lighting and make sure to bust out your photography skills! We will not accept any blurry, low-res camera-phone grade images because we'd like readers to see your awesome rig in the best light possible! Here are some specific case-shooting photography tips:

Try to avoid using flash and opt for existing natural light. In addition, use things like white curtains to diffuse the bright sun.

Make sure your case is in focus! Nothing ruins a picture of a nice-looking case than a blurry shot.

Clean your case before you shoot it. No one wants to see all that nasty dust all over the place!

Experimenting with shooting from multiple angles.

Select the right backdrop. Your system could look cooler with a nice/clean background as opposed to on your messy floor with cables strewn about.

When shooting, use a tripod or if you can’t get one, shoot from a stable surface such as a box or even a pillow.

If your camera has exposure compensation, try playing around with under-exposing or over exposing until you get the effects you want.

In addition to requiring pretty photos, we’ll be judging the rigs based on creativity and craftsmanship.

To kick things off, we’ve gathered up some of our favorite Rig of the Month winners in the gallery below. Click the gallery image for the full shot and feel free to get more detail on each custom case by clicking on their individual respective links in the descriptions.

This month's Rig of the Month is a bit of an oddball. It's no DotaBox or Weighted Companion Cube, but we still think it's pretty awesome. Anthony Febre was inspired when someone asked if he was running a toaster. It's not the most original insult, but it makes for an amazingly original case mod.

There's honestly not that much to it. Anthony says that the whole setup cost a measly $20 (minus all of the actual components) since all it required was a toaster. Inside the Proctor Silex toaster sits an Intel Core i3-530 on top of an Intel DH55TC mATX motherboard. It's not exactly a powerhouse, but it'll do the job with 4GB of Crucial DDR3-1333 and an XFX Radeon HD 7750.

All we know is that he's got an amazing comeback to potential toaster jokes. Anthony apologizes for the less-than-stellar photos and blames his phone's camera.