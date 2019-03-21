Return of the Obra Dinn takes grand prize at the IGF Awards

Proceedings for the Independent Games Festival and Game Developers Choice awards have just wrapped up, with Lucas Pope's Return of the Obra Dinn taking the Seamus McNally Grand Prize award for best indie game of the year in the first of the two (well deserved, too: it was one of our highest scoring games of 2018).
The IGF awards were hosted by 80 Days writer Meg Jayanth, and the GDC awards by Double Fine legend Tim Schafer, where PS4 exclusive God of War won game of the year, and Return of the Obra Dinn won Best Narrative.
Without further ado, here are the full results:
IGF Awards
Excellence in Visual Art
Mirror Drop (Ian Lilley)
Excellence in Audio
Paratopic (Arbitrary Metric)
Excellence in Design
Opus Magnum (Zachtronics)
Excellence in Narrative
Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope)
Nuovo Award
Black Room (Cassie McQuater)
Best Student Game
after HOURS (Bahiyya Khan, Claire Meekel, Tim Flusk, Abi Meekel)
Audience Award
ETHEREAL (Nonsense Arts - Nicolás Recabarren and Tomás Batista)
ID@Xbox Gaming Heroes Award
Jerry Lawson
alt.ctrl.GDC Award
HOT SWAP: All Hands On Deck (Peter Gyory, Clement Zheng)
Seumas McNally Grand Prize
Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope)
GDC Awards
Best Debut
Mountains
Best VR/AR Game
Beat Saber
Best Mobile Game
Florence
Best Narrative
Return of the Obra Dinn
Best Audio
Celeste
Best Technology
Red Dead Redemption 2
Best Visual Art
Gris
Best Design
Into the Breach
Innovation Award
Nintendo Labo
Game of the Year
God of War