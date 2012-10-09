Retro City Rampage out today, after criminal delay

Vblank's Retro City Rampage has been a long time coming, but a release date has finally been unearthed. The 8-bit crimefest will be on like Donkey Kong on October 9th, which the eagle-eyed among you will realise is... today. $14.99 - or about £9 - will get you the game on GOG or Steam, although if you buy it direct from the developers you'll get a DRM-free copy plus either of the above.

The game itself appears to be equal parts Grand Theft Auto NES demake and 8-bit easter egg extravaganza. You can spot many of them yourself in the launch trailer, which is getting into all sorts of trouble below.