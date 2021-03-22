Resident Evil Village's system requirements are here

It's only another six weeks until Resident Evil Village releases and we can all get chased around by a tall vampire lady. Village is following in Resident Evil 7's terrifying first-person footsteps, with Ethan Winters returning as the protagonist. With the release date looming, Capcom has released the system requirements for Village over on its Steam page. Here's what you'll need to dive into the terrifying Romanian landscape:

Resident Evil Village minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Windows 10 (64 bit) Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 | AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i5-7500 | AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM | AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM | AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12

Resident Evil Village recommended specs

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Windows 10 (64 bit) Processor: Intel Core i7 8700 | AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7 8700 | AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 | AMD Radeon RX 5700

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 | AMD Radeon RX 5700 DirectX: Version 12

As to be expected, there's a little more heavy lifting here than what was needed for Resident Evil 7, but if Village is anything like the previous title then there'll be a decent amount of wiggle room for making the game work for your specs.

Resident Evil Village is arriving on Steam on May 7.