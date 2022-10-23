Resident Evil Re:Verse is about to have an early access beta ahead of its Oct 28 launch

Audio player loading…

The Resident Evil showcase answered some of our questions about Resident Evil Village's DLC and the Resident Evil 4 Remake, but also squeezed in a gung-ho launch trailer for the long-delayed online multiplayer add-on for Resident Evil Village called Re:Verse, which will be out on October 28.

Re:Verse is a two-to-six-player third-person shooter in which players take on the role of various characters from across the Resident Evil series, racking up points for kills in five-minute deathmatches. When you die you have the option of coming back as one of the series' monstrous villains. There's an offline practice mode with bots as well.

Inevitably it'll have a battle pass and add more characters and levels post-launch. At release you'll be able to play as Jill Valentine, Chris Redfield, Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield, Ada Wong, and HUNK, Umbrella's most competent operative. Collecting virus samples across the map—the Raccoon City Police Department and Baker House will be in at launch—lets you transform into better monsters when you die, from RE7's bloated Fat Molded up to Hunter Gamma, Jack Baker, Nemesis, and a Super Tyrant.

According to the roadmap, Re:Verse's first post-launch update will add another survivor, a new map, eight costumes, a challenge mission, and 30 more levels to its battle pass. Subsequent updates will each add another survivor and challenge level as well as more costumes, with the third update also adding an extra creature and another 30 levels to the battle pass.

Re:Verse is available to everyone who owns Resident Evil Village, and will have crossplay across all platforms. The early access period begins on October 23 at 7pm PT and ends on October 25 at 11pm PT. That means in the UK and Australia it begins on October 24 at 3am BST / 1pm AEST and ends on October 26 at 7am BST / 5pm AEST.