Capcom answers 5 big questions about Resident Evil 4 Remake

We've played the Resident Evil 4 Remake, and it's, well, very Resident Evil 4. That's a good thing! At least from this early taste, it sure doesn't seem like Capcom's going to screw this one up: it still looks and feels much like the 2004 action game, with some modern conveniences like being able to reload while you're jogging away from a horde of angry ganados.

There are some notable changes, though, like stealth: Leon can crouch now. And 18 years of lighting tech evolution has made a dark, flashlight-lit room a whole lot spookier than it used to be. Until now, we've had to speculate on whether Capcom planned to push RE4 more towards horror, or whether it would be shortening the game substantially for the remake. And perhaps most importantly: what the heck are they doing with those QTEs?

I asked Capcom producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi all of the above and broke down his answers in this video, adding in my own impressions from the demo of RE4's opening village segment.