Capcom answers 5 big questions about Resident Evil 4 Remake

By Wes Fenlon
published

Here's our first hands-on with RE4 Remake, along with some new details from RE4's producer.

We've played the Resident Evil 4 Remake, and it's, well, very Resident Evil 4. That's a good thing! At least from this early taste, it sure doesn't seem like Capcom's going to screw this one up: it still looks and feels much like the 2004 action game, with some modern conveniences like being able to reload while you're jogging away from a horde of angry ganados. 

There are some notable changes, though, like stealth: Leon can crouch now. And 18 years of lighting tech evolution has made a dark, flashlight-lit room a whole lot spookier than it used to be. Until now, we've had to speculate on whether Capcom planned to push RE4 more towards horror, or whether it would be shortening the game substantially for the remake. And perhaps most importantly: what the heck are they doing with those QTEs? 

I asked Capcom producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi all of the above and broke down his answers in this video, adding in my own impressions from the demo of RE4's opening village segment.

Wes Fenlon
Senior Editor

Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter (opens in new tab) and Tested (opens in new tab) before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.


When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).

