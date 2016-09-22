Resident Evil 7 system requirements are here

Resident Evil 7 is looking very interesting indeed, chiefly because it isn't a third-person shooter. Instead, Capcom has wisely decided to honour the series' horror roots, and so far – or at least as far as Samuel Roberts is concerned – it's resulting in a very scary game. Bravo.

The game is launching for PC in January next year, but you can already check whether your system will run it or not, thanks to these newly released system requirements. Here they are, courtesy of Steam:

MINIMUM:

OS: WINDOWS 7,8,8.1,10 64-BIT

WINDOWS 7,8,8.1,10 64-BIT Processor: Intel Core i5-4460, 2.70GHz or AMD FX-6300 or better

Intel Core i5-4460, 2.70GHz or AMD FX-6300 or better Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7 260x

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7 260x DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Additional Notes: 1080P CPU/GPU at 30FPS Players will have to either lower texture or set streaming textures to OFF in order to optimize performance.

RECOMMENDED: